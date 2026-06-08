SONNENWEND FEST
SONNENWEND FEST
Sonninwend Fest (Solstice Fest) German Style Biergarten, Live Local Music from Cryin Shame 2-4:30 and Live Polka with Polk Folka from Denver at 5:30. German Style Food and the release of a brand new AltBier German Ale. Wear your Dirndl or Lederhosen and you get a prize! Cheers
The PUB / Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beer and Paonia United Brewing tasting room
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Paonia United Brewing Co. and Chrysalis Barral Aged Beer
The PUB / Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beer and Paonia United Brewing tasting room
201 A First st.Paonia , Colorado 81428
Chrysalisbarrelagedbeer@gmail.com