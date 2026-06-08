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SONNENWEND FEST

SONNENWEND FEST

Sonninwend Fest (Solstice Fest) German Style Biergarten, Live Local Music from Cryin Shame 2-4:30 and Live Polka with Polk Folka from Denver at 5:30. German Style Food and the release of a brand new AltBier German Ale. Wear your Dirndl or Lederhosen and you get a prize! Cheers

The PUB / Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beer and Paonia United Brewing tasting room
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Paonia United Brewing Co. and Chrysalis Barral Aged Beer
The PUB / Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beer and Paonia United Brewing tasting room
201 A First st.
Paonia , Colorado 81428
Chrysalisbarrelagedbeer@gmail.com
www.chrysalisbeer.com