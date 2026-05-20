The Courtyard at 610 Presents: Flagship Romance + The Rough & Tumble

Gates: 6:30 || Show: 7:00 || $25 advance / $30 – day of show

General Admission Seating || Limited Bar ||

The Courtyard at 610 is a unique little venue behind our gallery space, the 610 Arts Collective, on Clinton St. The entrance is through the alleyway between N Cora St. and N Laura St behind the gallery and The Sherbino Theater.

TWO DUOS ON TOUR TOGETHER

Rough Romance U.S. Tour 2026 unites Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble for a six-month cross-country run of high-energy, harmony-soaked, heart-forward shows. Expect laughter, lump-in-your-throat moments, and a dynamic co-headlining format that turns every venue into a listening room you’ll never forget.

Flagship Romance:

Flagship Romance is an unforgettable alternative folk duo known for breathtaking vocal harmonies, inspired songwriting, and a dynamic live show that leaves audiences feeling like they just made two new best friends. Married singer-songwriters Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson will have you questioning how their larger-than-life sound can come from just two voices and an acoustic guitar. Fresh off the release of their self-titled double album, the duo is currently embarking on a six-month cross-country U.S. tour while continuing to expand their international reach with multiple European tours and more on the horizon.

The Rough & Tumble:

The Rough & Tumble is the dynamic folk-rock duo of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, known for their magnetic harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and unmistakable on-stage chemistry. Blending roots, Americana, and pop-leaning melodies, their music is both intimate and joy-filled—songs about love, resilience, and finding beauty in the everyday. Whether trading verses, harmonizing in unison, or inviting the audience into the moment, The Rough & Tumble create performances that feel personal and communal at once. With a growing national following and a reputation for leaving rooms a little lighter than they found them, their music reminds us why we gather around songs in the first place.

https://www.flagshipromance.com/roughromance