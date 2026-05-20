The Courtyard at 610 Presents: Hiroya Tsukamoto

July 25 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Gates: 7 (behind the 610 Gallery and Sherbino) || Show: 7:30 || $20 – Online / $25 – At Door

General Admission Seating || Limited Bar

The Courtyard at 610 is a unique little venue behind our gallery space, the 610 Arts Collective, on Clinton St. The entrance is through the alleyway between N Cora St. and N Laura St behind the gallery and The Sherbino Theater.

Hiroya Tsukamoto is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist, and storyteller from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. Eclectic, immersive, and mesmerizing, internationally acclaimed guitarist and songwriter Hiroya Tsukamoto takes us on an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthy, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility. Hiroya is a two-time 2nd-place winner of the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2018 and 2022.

“…chops, passion, and warmth. Zealously recommended!” -Jazz Review.com

“The fingerpicking is delicate, fluid, and beautifully detailed” -Acoustic Guitar Magazine