The play "12 Incompetent Jurors" presented by the Norwood Community Players
The play "12 Incompetent Jurors" presented by the Norwood Community Players
Wide Sky Arts Collective and the Norwood Community Players present "12 Incompetent Jurors" ... a parody by Ian McWethey and directed by local Claire Jacobs. Shows are at The Livery on June 25th, 26th, and 27th, doors at 6:30, show at 7, cash bar. The link for discounted advance tickets is at www.norwoodparkandrec.org .
The Livery in Norwood
$10-$25
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jun 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wide Sky Arts Collective and Norwood Park and Rec District
play@norwoodparkandrec.org
Artist Group Info
musiconthemesa.norwood@gmail.com
The Livery in Norwood
1555 Summit StreetNorwood, Colorado 81423
play@norwoodparkandrec.org