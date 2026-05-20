Doors at 1:00 pm || Show at 1:30 pm || Entry by Donation

Twice Upon a Time: A Theatre Camp Performance

Directed by Erin Cawley

Join our Theatre Camp students for their performance of Twice Upon a Time! Camp students have worked hard all week for this culminating performance! This students in this performance are ages 6-13. While this camp is full please visit weehawkenarts.org for more theater camps and registration info.

Play Synopsis: Twice Upon a Time

Grandma doesn’t really like fairy tales — she prefers adventure stories about pirates and astronauts. So when her grandkids ask for fairy tales at bedtime, Grandma puts some very silly twists on the classics.

“Twice upon a time…” begins each goofy retelling.

Cindy-Rella is now an obsessive neat freak who refuses to leave her chores to attend the prince’s barbecue (even with a bouncy castle!).

With no Big Bad Wolf in sight, Big Bad Bear ends up threatening both the Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Pants. Even Goldilocks can’t figure out why she keeps popping up in all the wrong stories!

Despite their protests, the children beg for more. Grandma continues with Snow White and the Four Dwarves (because four is plenty), and Grumplegrapeskin — a magical goblin who just wants the game show host to remember his name.

This charming one-act play features five fractured fairy tales packed with kooky characters and big laughs.

About the Instructor: Erin Cawley

Erin Cawley is a freelance director and theatre educator based in Ouray, CO. She is the Executive Director of the Ouray County Performing Arts Guild (OCPAG) and Board President of Ouray Made.

Previously, Erin served as Chair of the Performing Arts Department at the Lincoln School in Providence, RI, overseeing theatre and music education for students from Pre-K through 12th grade.

She is an Associate Member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC). Erin holds a double major in Theatre Studies and Humanities from Yale University and studied acting at LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art). She trained in directing through the MA Theatre program at Texas Tech University and has worked professionally in New York City as a literary associate with Abingdon Theatre Company.