Dark Skies Paonia presents Dark Sky Film Night 2026 featuring the film Written on the Landscape about the ancient archeological mysteries at Chaco Canyon and Chimney Rock in Colorado. Also featuring special guest appearance by Adriel Heisey - renowned aerial photographer and contributor on the film.

$20 suggested donation to benefit Dark Skies Paonia, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to protecting Paonia's night skies and maintaining International Dark Sky Community designation for the Town of Paonia.

Event starts at 7:00 PM, doors open at 6:30.