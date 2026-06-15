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Written on the Landscape

Written on the Landscape

Dark Skies Paonia presents Dark Sky Film Night 2026 featuring the film Written on the Landscape about the ancient archeological mysteries at Chaco Canyon and Chimney Rock in Colorado. Also featuring special guest appearance by Adriel Heisey - renowned aerial photographer and contributor on the film.

$20 suggested donation to benefit Dark Skies Paonia, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to protecting Paonia's night skies and maintaining International Dark Sky Community designation for the Town of Paonia.

Event starts at 7:00 PM, doors open at 6:30.

Paradise Theatre
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Dark Skies Paonia
970 534-5550
aaronedwatson@gmail.com
www.darkskiespaonia.com
Paradise Theatre
215 Grand Ave
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-6610
paradisetheaterinfo@gmail.com
http://paradiseofpaonia.com