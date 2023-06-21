Montrose City Engineer discusses long-anticipated Chipeta signal at U.S. 550

The long-anticipated traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 550 and Chipeta went live in Montrose on May 31. The project was a conjoined effort from CDOT and the City of Montrose, with Montrose County spearheading the process. The traffic light comes after traffic studies previously expected growth rates. Studies indicate traffic could double on Chipeta Road by 2050 and that could increase by 40% on U.S. 550. Montrose City Engineer Scott Murphy spoke with KVNF's Cassie Knust about how the new signal is faring after a few weeks online.