Montrose City Engineer discusses long-anticipated Chipeta signal at U.S. 550

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published June 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM MDT
The new Chipeta signal at the intersection of U.S. 550 and Chipeta in Montrose went live on May 31, 2023.
Montrose County
/
The new Chipeta signal at the intersection of U.S. 550 and Chipeta in Montrose went live on May 31, 2023.

The long-anticipated traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 550 and Chipeta went live in Montrose on May 31. The project was a conjoined effort from CDOT and the City of Montrose, with Montrose County spearheading the process. The traffic light comes after traffic studies previously expected growth rates. Studies indicate traffic could double on Chipeta Road by 2050 and that could increase by 40% on U.S. 550. Montrose City Engineer Scott Murphy spoke with KVNF's Cassie Knust about how the new signal is faring after a few weeks online.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.

