© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVNF Stories

Colorado River District official discusses efforts to conserve the river's water

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published June 23, 2023 at 6:56 AM MDT
A diversion canal off the Colorado River in southern Arizona.
Kirk Siegler/NPR
A diversion canal off the Colorado River in southern Arizona.

Last week, the Delta Conservation District held its annual report and presentation on the Colorado River in Delta, Colorado. KVNF's Cassie Knust followed up with Dave Kanzer, director of Science and Interstate Matters for the Colorado River District, about his report on the river as it pertains to water supply, recreation and the environment. A lot is happening with the Colorado River outside the agreement recently made between seven basin states to operate the two largest reservoirs.

The agreement entails maintaining minimum water levels and power production for around 40 million people relying on the Colorado River. To accomplish these goals, the reservoirs are conducting reduced releases from Lake Meade and some reduced consumptive use. That means decreased agricultural use, especially in the lower basin, which is made up of three states: Arizona, Nevada and California. Kanzer says this is good news for Colorado.

KVNF Stories
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.

See stories by Cassie Knust