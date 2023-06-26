© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVNF Stories

Take it or leave it: Downtown Montrose has a new mini art gallery

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published June 26, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT
1 of 3  — IMG_8646.JPG
2 of 3  — IMG_8647.JPG
3 of 3  — IMG_8648.JPG

Take a piece, leave a piece… or both. That’s the idea behind the new mini art gallery parked outside Mosaic in downtown Montrose. Leanna and Jordan Johnson, the art boutique and mini art gallery owners, say they love going into work in the morning and seeing what new art has popped up. So far, they’ve seen art from professional artists all the way to some creative children. I spoke with Leanna about the new gallery.

Mosaic is encouraging people to post pictures of what they take or leave, while using the montrose mini gallery hashtag so people can follow along and see what’s been picked up and dropped off. The gallery is available for anyone and everyone to take or leave art…or both! Mosaic is located in downtown Montrose at 21 N Cascade Ave.

KVNF Stories
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.

See stories by Cassie Knust