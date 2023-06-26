Take it or leave it: Downtown Montrose has a new mini art gallery

Take a piece, leave a piece… or both. That’s the idea behind the new mini art gallery parked outside Mosaic in downtown Montrose. Leanna and Jordan Johnson, the art boutique and mini art gallery owners, say they love going into work in the morning and seeing what new art has popped up. So far, they’ve seen art from professional artists all the way to some creative children. I spoke with Leanna about the new gallery.

Mosaic is encouraging people to post pictures of what they take or leave, while using the montrose mini gallery hashtag so people can follow along and see what’s been picked up and dropped off. The gallery is available for anyone and everyone to take or leave art…or both! Mosaic is located in downtown Montrose at 21 N Cascade Ave.