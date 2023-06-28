Plane crashes and catches fire in Gunnison County

A plane rented out of Delta, Colorado crashed and caught fire near Colorado 92 in Gunnison County last Friday. All four passengers on board suffered injuries, but survived, Gunnison County’s Sheriff Adam Murdie told KVNF on Tuesday. The four passengers sustained mostly second and third degree burns, and a few lacerations. Three passengers – two female and one male – had to be transported for ambulatory care. While plane crashes aren’t unheard of in the area, Murdie said crashes of this magnitude are not a common occurrence.

"You know, Gunnison's had its fair share of aircraft crashes between helicopters and airplanes over the years, but it's not something that's typical...no," Murdie told KVNF. "Especially one that crashes to the extent of this one where it catches on fire and completely consumes itself. Basically, it burned it completely up."

The U.S. Forest Service arrived later Friday evening to help with the brush fire incited by the crash. Murdie says the fire didn’t spread far and there is no threat to public safety. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Association are investigating the incident.