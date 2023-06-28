© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVNF Stories

Plane crashes and catches fire in Gunnison County

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published June 28, 2023 at 8:02 AM MDT
Gunnison County Sheriff's Office
Gunnison County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
Gunnison County Sheriff's Office

A plane rented out of Delta, Colorado crashed and caught fire near Colorado 92 in Gunnison County last Friday. All four passengers on board suffered injuries, but survived, Gunnison County’s Sheriff Adam Murdie told KVNF on Tuesday. The four passengers sustained mostly second and third degree burns, and a few lacerations. Three passengers – two female and one male – had to be transported for ambulatory care. While plane crashes aren’t unheard of in the area, Murdie said crashes of this magnitude are not a common occurrence.

"You know, Gunnison's had its fair share of aircraft crashes between helicopters and airplanes over the years, but it's not something that's typical...no," Murdie told KVNF. "Especially one that crashes to the extent of this one where it catches on fire and completely consumes itself. Basically, it burned it completely up."

The U.S. Forest Service arrived later Friday evening to help with the brush fire incited by the crash. Murdie says the fire didn’t spread far and there is no threat to public safety. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Association are investigating the incident.

KVNF Stories
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.

See stories by Cassie Knust