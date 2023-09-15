High country gardening at Cedaredge Community Gardens
Cedaredge Community Gardens
Lisa Young / KVNF
Dea Jacobson, President Cedaredge Community Gardens Association
Lisa Young / KVNF
The Purple Community Garden Tool Shed
Lisa Young / KVNF
Plots for gardeners are available year round
Lisa Young / KVNF
Numerous bird houses sit atop the wire fencing
Lisa Young / KVNF
Hoop gardens help with winter gardening and getting plants started in the early spring
Lisa Young / KVNF
A small memorial garden is a 'big reminder of gardeners past'
Lisa Young / KVNF
Raised gardening beds help those with trouble bending over or patrons in wheelchairs
Lisa Young / KVNF
KVNF's Lisa Young takes a tour of the Cedaredge Community Gardens with Dea Jacobson, president of the garden association.
Join us for a fun audio tour of the garden and find out how you can get involved with 'high country gardening.'