High country gardening at Cedaredge Community Gardens

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published September 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Cedaredge Community Gardens
Cedaredge Community Gardens
Lisa Young / KVNF
Dea Jacobson, President Cedaredge Community Gardens Association
Dea Jacobson, President Cedaredge Community Gardens Association
Lisa Young / KVNF
The Purple Community Garden Tool Shed
The Purple Community Garden Tool Shed
Lisa Young / KVNF
Plots for gardeners are available year round
Plots for gardeners are available year round
Lisa Young / KVNF
Numerous bird houses sit atop the wire fencing
Numerous bird houses sit atop the wire fencing
Lisa Young / KVNF
Hoop gardens help with winter gardening and getting plants started in the early spring
Hoop gardens help with winter gardening and getting plants started in the early spring
Lisa Young / KVNF
A small memorial garden is a 'big reminder of gardeners past'
A small memorial garden is a 'big reminder of gardeners past'
Lisa Young / KVNF
Raised gardening beds help those with trouble bending over or patrons in wheelchairs
Raised gardening beds help those with trouble bending over or patrons in wheelchairs
Lisa Young / KVNF

KVNF's Lisa Young takes a tour of the Cedaredge Community Gardens with Dea Jacobson, president of the garden association.

Join us for a fun audio tour of the garden and find out how you can get involved with 'high country gardening.'

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
