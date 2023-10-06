© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Delta County resident's Chicano upbringing inspires career in education, school administration

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT
Tracy Gallegos

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we'll hear several interviews with Western Slope Latinés. Today, we hear from Tracy Gallegos. He's the Director of Access, Opportunity, and Family Partnerships for the Mesa County Valley School District 51. Gallegos speaks to KVNF's Laura Palmisano about his family's history in the Southwest, growing up in Delta County, and how his Chicano upbringing has influenced his career path in education and school administration.

Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
