Delta County resident's Chicano upbringing inspires career in education, school administration

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we'll hear several interviews with Western Slope Latinés. Today, we hear from Tracy Gallegos. He's the Director of Access, Opportunity, and Family Partnerships for the Mesa County Valley School District 51. Gallegos speaks to KVNF's Laura Palmisano about his family's history in the Southwest, growing up in Delta County, and how his Chicano upbringing has influenced his career path in education and school administration.