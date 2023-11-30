DMEA's Operation Roundup provides funds to families and nonprofits

The holiday season is known for "giving and receiving." KVNF’s Lisa Young shares this story about how one local electric cooperative is using “spare change” to make a difference in the lives of families and area nonprofits during the holiday season and all year round.

“It’s an amazing charity because it’s created by the members of the co-op,” said

Betsy Marston about the Delta Montrose Electric Association’s Charitable Trust Fund which uses funds collected from the company's Operation Roundup program to help those in need.

“Not everybody belongs, but about seven thousand-three hundred and twenty-one members now round up their bill every month," Marston said, " And guess what that comes to? Sometimes five thousand, sometimes four thousand a month and the board that I am on gives that money away to nonprofits and individuals.”

Marston, who’s late husband Ed helped establish the fund, says every year DMEA’s Charitable Trust Fund gives approximately $57,000 to organizations and families in need in our local communities.

“ A lot of people don’t know that this charity exists. They don’t know first of all that they can choose to round their bill up and become a part of the charity and they don’t know that every month this money is going out and they could apply,” she said.

While Marston said most of the funds typically go to help families in need, she really wants local nonprofits to take advantage of the available money. Money that in turn benefits our local communities.

“I really want to spread the word, if you're a non profit and you have some unexpected expense or you're doing something that needs money and you need it soon. I think nonprofits partially in Delta County and Montrose County should apply,” Marston told KVNF reporter Lisa Young.

To apply for the DMEA Charitable Trust Fund money, individuals or nonprofit organizations can go to the DMEA website under the Community tab and look for Operation Roundup.

“It’s a fairly simple application. You can do it online and you do need to make a case for why you're asking for money,” Marston said.

If you are a family or a nonprofit organization in need this holiday season or anytime, take courage help is available through DMEA’s Charitable Trust Fund. There is one caveat, applicants for the charitable funds must reside within the service area of Delta-Montrose Electric Association.