Boebert to switch districts for better shot at winning in 2024, decries “Aspen donors”

Representative Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday evening that she is switching districts and will run in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in next year’s election.

The 4th Congressional District comprises Colorado’s Eastern Plains as well as Douglas County and Loveland. Since redistricting in 2021, it is more favorable to Republicans. Congressman Ken Buck has represented the district since 2015, but said he would not seek reelection.

Boebert, who was seen as vulnerable in next year's election, announced on her Facebook page that "it’s the right move for her personally and for conservatives in Colorado."

"2024 is going to be tough," Boebert said. "We cannot lose the third and Colorado's fourth district is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles. We have to protect our majority in the House, win the Senate, and win the presidency."

Boebert announced that she would move to the 4th Congressional District in 2024 while continuing to represent her current constituents through the rest of next year. She described the two districts as similar in their rural makeup.

She said Wednesday’s announcement is a fresh start following what she described as a difficult year.

In September she and a male companion were ejected from a Denver theater for disruptive behavior, including loud talking, vaping and using her phone.

“ I had never been in politics before, and I've never been through a divorce, something I never intended to go through," Boebert said. "I've made my own personal mistakes and have owned up and apologized for them. It's tested my faith, my strength and my abilities, both as a mom and a Congresswoman. It's been humbling and challenging, but it's also given me perspective and helped me grow.”

The two-term Congresswoman from Garfield County held her seat by only 546 votes after facing Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen, in the 2022 election. In her announcement Wednesday she took a final swipe at Aspen.

“And Aspen donors, George Soros, and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well, they can go pound sand," Boebert continued. "We aren’t going to give them the opportunity to steal the third.”

Boebert was facing several Republican challengers in the 3rd including Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd who had picked up endorsements from fellow Republicans including Senator Janice Rich of Grand Junction, former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens and former Colorado Attorney General John Suthers.

Adam Frisch of Aspen and Grand Junction mayor Anna Stout are both running as Democrats.

Boebert is not required to live in the fourth district to represent it. She’ll run against state Representative Richard Holtorf, who does live in the district.