Marisela Ballesteros makes history as first Indigenous person elected to Gunnison City Council
Marisela Ballesteros is the first Cora Indian and Indigenous person elected to the Gunnison City Council. She successfully ran unopposed for a seat on the Gunnison City Council last year and was sworn into office last month to serve a four-year term. She was also elected mayor pro tem by her fellow council members. She says it's estimated Cora Indians, an indigenous group from Mexico, make up at least one-fourth of Gunnison's Spanish speaking population. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviews Ballesteros about her decision to run for office and goals now that she's a city council member.