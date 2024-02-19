© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Cole Buerger is running in Colorado Senate District 5 Democratic primary

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published February 19, 2024 at 1:23 PM MST
Cole Buerger
Cole Buerger is running in Colorado Senate District 5 Democratic primary. The Colorado native will face Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum in the June 25 primary election. Buerger will appear as 'Colin Buerger' on the ballot.

The winner of the Democratic primary will likely face Rep. Marc Catlin (R) from Montrose in the General Election in November. Catlin recently announced his candidacy for SD5 after Senator Perry Will decided not to run. Will is planning to run for Garfield County Commissioner.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
