Cole Buerger is running in Colorado Senate District 5 Democratic primary. The Colorado native will face Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum in the June 25 primary election. Buerger will appear as 'Colin Buerger' on the ballot.

The winner of the Democratic primary will likely face Rep. Marc Catlin (R) from Montrose in the General Election in November. Catlin recently announced his candidacy for SD5 after Senator Perry Will decided not to run. Will is planning to run for Garfield County Commissioner.

