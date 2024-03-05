© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Rep. Barbara McLachlan reflects on her last session at the state legislature

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published March 5, 2024 at 9:08 AM MST
Barbara McLachlan

State Representative Barbara McLachlan is the chair of the House Education Committee. The Democratic from Durango said this year will be her last session at the legislature and she's retiring from state office. KVNF's Laura Palmisano recently spoke to McLachlan about what she's working on this session including a bill to allow students to carry opioid overdose reversal medications and her support for a transgender rights bill that would require schools to use a student's chosen name.
KVNF Stories Barbara McLachlanColorado LegislatureEducation
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
