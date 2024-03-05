Rep. Barbara McLachlan reflects on her last session at the state legislature

State Representative Barbara McLachlan is the chair of the House Education Committee. The Democratic from Durango said this year will be her last session at the legislature and she's retiring from state office. KVNF's Laura Palmisano recently spoke to McLachlan about what she's working on this session including a bill to allow students to carry opioid overdose reversal medications and her support for a transgender rights bill that would require schools to use a student's chosen name.

