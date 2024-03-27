© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Delta County jail teams up with DMV2GO to provide ids for inmates

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published March 27, 2024 at 1:25 PM MDT
A mobile tech from Colorado Motor Vehicle Department (DMV2GO) helps a Delta County Jail inmate obtain a Colorado id
Delta County JBBS
/
KVNF
A mobile tech from Colorado Motor Vehicle Department (DMV2GO) helps a Delta County Jail inmate obtain a Colorado id

Several inmates at Delta County Jail were able to get replacement photo ids and driver’s licenses through the Colorado Mobile DMV Initiative also known as DMV2GO.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Jackie Felix, Jail Based Behavioral Services Administrator at Delta County Jail, about the importance of helping inmates integrate back into the community by helping them get their Colorado ids or driver's licenses.

Last week Delta County became the first jail in the state to offer such a service outside of Department of Corrections facilities. Officials at the jail say the lack of identification post incarceration is a significant obstacle to accessing crucial services, securing employment, and successfully reintegrating.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
