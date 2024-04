Paonia Players, a community theater company founded in 2001, officially became a non profit this year. At the end of this month a cast of 40 students, ranging from 3rd to 12th grade, will bring to the stage, Beauty and the Beast.

Beauty and the Beast will be performed Saturday April 27th at 2 pm and 7 pm and Sunday April 28th at 2 pm.

Tickets and information can be found here.