Writer and Actor-Music Ryan McCurdy and Producer Martha Goode join Taya Jae to talk about theater-artist residency at the Paradise Theater and their upcoming show, Whiterock Cliff.

Ryan and Martha will host a workshop on Thursday July 18th at the Hearth in Paonia at 4 pm.

Whiterock Cliff will be performed at the Paradise Theater on Saturday July 20th at 7 pm. Tickets and information can be found here.