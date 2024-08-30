KVNF Farm Friday: Congressional Listening Session Pt. 1

On today’s Farm Friday a delegation of three Republican Congressional members held a listening session in Delta County on Wednesday. Leading the delegation was Texas Congressman Pete Sessions who serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Indiana Congressman Jim Baird also presented at the meeting.

Following opening remarks from the delegation, a panel of experts representing Western Slope agriculture and water shared their concerns with the delegation. Among those were concerns were the reintroduction of wolves in the state, H2A workers, Colorado River negotiations and the need to improve infrastructure at the Paonia Reservoir.

