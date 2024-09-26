© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Catches up with The Colorado Grand at Delicious Orchards

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Taya Jae
Published September 26, 2024 at 12:33 PM MDT

For 35 years, roughly 85 vintage cars have driven 1,000 miles of Colorado roads, mountain passes, and grand straightaways. The event, which occurs every September at the height of fall colors, is called The Colorado Grand.

This event, founded by Englewood automotive enthusiast Bob Sutherland, is a charity, generating 600,000 dollars for small Colorado organizations and Western Slope towns each year.

This year they donated 15,000 to the North Fork EMS.

The Colorado Grand has donated 9.3 million dollars to Colorado charities to date. This year there were over 100 participants from all around the country, driving, predominantly, pre-1960’s race and sport cars of distinction.
