RMCR Conference hosted by KSUT

By Lisa Young
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:20 AM MDT
KSUT community radio station in Ignacio, Colorado
KSUT community radio station in Ignacio, Colorado
RMCR Conference met at the Sky Ute Casino Resort in Ignacio, Colorado
RMCR Conference met at the Sky Ute Casino Resort in Ignacio, Colorado
Yellow Jacket Ute Indian Singers
Yellow Jacket Ute Indian Singers
Tami Graham, Executive Director - KSUT
Tami Graham, Executive Director - KSUT
Caroline Llanes and Maeve Conran, RMCR editor
Caroline Llanes and Maeve Conran, RMCR editor
Clark Adomaitis, KSUT and KSJD reporter
Clark Adomaitis, KSUT and KSJD reporter
(l to r) Bruce Auster, NPR, and Rick Holter, Public Media Company,
(l to r) Bruce Auster, NPR, and Rick Holter, Public Media Company,
(L to R) Rima Dael, Chief Executive Officer for National Federation of Community Broadcasters joins Breeze Richardson, Executive Director for Aspen Public Radio, for a candid interview
(L to R) Rima Dael, Chief Executive Officer for National Federation of Community Broadcasters joins Breeze Richardson, Executive Director for Aspen Public Radio, for a candid interview
Attendees at this year's RMCR Conference
Attendees at this year's RMCR Conference
Meet the 'Kila Hummingbirds' KVNF's bowling team: (L to R) Lisa Young, Brody Wilson, Melanie Finan, Ashley Krest and Dre Castillo.
Meet the 'Kila Hummingbirds' KVNF's bowling team: (L to R) Lisa Young, Brody Wilson, Melanie Finan, Ashley Krest and Dre Castillo.
11 of 11  — SKY_UTE_CASINO.jpg
Sky Ute Casino and Resort in Ignacio, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF

The 2024 Rocky Mountain Community Radio Conference was hosted by radio station KSUT in Ignacio, Colorado. KVNF staff attended the three day event.

This year’s Rocky Mountain Community Radio Coalition Conference held in October was hosted by radio station KSUT in Ignacio, Colorado. A number of media outlets in the 20 station coalition took part in the three day event.

During opening ceremonies, Eddie Box Jr. Southern Ute Tribal Elder and KSUT Board member, shared the history of the station and offered a blessing to this year’s attendees. KSUT is one of the first Tribal founded stations in North America. The blessing was followed by a performance of the Yellow Jacket Ute Indian Singers.

Tami Graham, executive director for KSUT and this year’s host station shared her thoughts on the collaborative nature of RMCR, 40 year media organization, that spans the mountain west. Rocky Mountain Community Radio editor Maeve Conran talked about the importance of the annual conference and its underlining theme.

While there was plenty to celebrate, the announcement of the departure of tribal reporter Clark Adomaitis was lamented. His position funded by a three year Colorado Media Project grant will end in December.

Other conference announcements included the hiring of Aspen Public Radio station reporter Caroline Llanes as RMCR's Rural Climate reporter. LLanes will begin reporting on climate related stories beginning mid-November.

Special guests Bruce Auster, NPR Managing Editor and Rick Holter of Public Media Company shared how NPR is building out regional news desks across the country. They currently have two regional news desks with plans to expand into the Mountain West Region. Rima Dael, CEO of the National Federation of Community Broadcasters delivered the keynote on “Embracing Adaptive Resilience in Times of Change.”

The conference featured a tour of KSUT’s innovative radio station, a wacky bowling competition, and a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of KDUR in Durango. Daily breakout sessions for news; music and programming and station development also took place.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
