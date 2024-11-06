Latest results for the 2024 elections

DELTA COUNTY

County Commissioner Race District 3

Wendell Koontz (R) 65.33%

Niko Woolf (U) 34.67%

County Commissioner Race District 2

Craig Fuller (R) Uncontested 100%

TOWN OF PAONIA

Sidewalk construction ballot measure 2A - PASSED

CRAWFORD WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT - Ballot Issue 7B - PASSED

MESA COUNTY

County Commissioner Race District 1

Cody Davis (R) 65.2%

Tom Acker (U) 34.7%

County Commissioner Race District 3

JJ Fletcher (R) Uncontested 100%

Mesa County Ballot Issue 1A

Road construction and renovation of interchange at the intersection of I70 and CR70 and CR29: DEFEATED

Mesa County Ballot Issue 1B

Money for repair of county roads: DEFEATED

Mesa County Valley School District 51 - Ballot Issue 4A

Renovations for Fruita Monument High: DEFEATED

Mesa County Valley School District 51 - Ballot Issue 4B

Money for school district general fund: DEFEATED

TOWN OF DE BEQUE Ballot Question 2B

Change the date of municipal election: PASSED

TOWN OF PALISADE Ballot Issue 2A

Tax increase for capital projects and emergency services: DEFEATED

MONTROSE COUNTY

County Commissioner Race District 3

Ricki Dunlap (R) Winner

Trisha Murray (UAF)

RE-1J Ballot Issue 5A

School Bond Issue for a new High School for Montrose County School District: DEFEATED

Municipal Ballot Issue 2A

Increase Lodging Taxes in the City of Montrose from 0.9% up to 6% to fund childcare, right-of-way maintenance for streets, alleys, gutters, and sidewalks. PASSED

OURAY COUNTY

County Commissioner Race

Lynn Padgett (D) 55.2%

Michael Perkovich (R) 44.8%

STATE LEGISLATURE RACES

U.S. House District 3

Jeff Hurd (R) 50.04%

Adam Frisch (D) 46.8%

Colorado House District 58

Larry Don Suckla (R) 52.9%

Kathleen Curry (D) 47.1%

Colorado House District 54

Matt Soper (R) unopposed 100%

Colorado House District 55

Rick Taggart (R) unopposed 100%

State Senate District 5

Marc Catlin (R) 52.02%

Cole Buerger (D) 47.98%

State Senate District 6

Cleave Alan Simpson (R) 55.5%

Vivian Smotherman (D) 44.4%

STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES

Amendment G: Expanding the property tax exemption to include more veterans: PASSED

Amendment H: Creating an independent judicial discipline board: PASSED

Amendment I: Making first-degree murder a non-bailable offense: PASSED

Amendment J: Repealing a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage: PASSED

Amendment K: Earlier deadline to set the ballot: DEFEATED

Amendment 79: Protecting the right to an abortion in Colorado: PASSED

Amendment 80: Constitutional right to school choice: DEFEATED

Proposition 127: Ban on trophy hunting big cats: DEFEATED

Proposition 128: ‘Upping’ the parole eligibility for people convicted of violent crimes: PASSED

Proposition 129: Creating the position of Veterinary Professional Associate: PASSED

Proposition 130: $350 million in state funds for law enforcement: PASSED

Proposition 131: Rank-choice voting: DEFEATED

Proposition JJ: Allowing the state to keep all sports betting taxes: PASSED

Proposition KK: New excise tax on guns, gun parts, and ammo: PASSED

