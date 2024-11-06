Latest results for the 2024 elections
DELTA COUNTY
County Commissioner Race District 3
Wendell Koontz (R) 65.33%
Niko Woolf (U) 34.67%
County Commissioner Race District 2
Craig Fuller (R) Uncontested 100%
TOWN OF PAONIA
Sidewalk construction ballot measure 2A - PASSED
CRAWFORD WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT - Ballot Issue 7B - PASSED
MESA COUNTY
County Commissioner Race District 1
Cody Davis (R) 65.2%
Tom Acker (U) 34.7%
County Commissioner Race District 3
JJ Fletcher (R) Uncontested 100%
Mesa County Ballot Issue 1A
Road construction and renovation of interchange at the intersection of I70 and CR70 and CR29: DEFEATED
Mesa County Ballot Issue 1B
Money for repair of county roads: DEFEATED
Mesa County Valley School District 51 - Ballot Issue 4A
Renovations for Fruita Monument High: DEFEATED
Mesa County Valley School District 51 - Ballot Issue 4B
Money for school district general fund: DEFEATED
TOWN OF DE BEQUE Ballot Question 2B
Change the date of municipal election: PASSED
TOWN OF PALISADE Ballot Issue 2A
Tax increase for capital projects and emergency services: DEFEATED
MONTROSE COUNTY
County Commissioner Race District 3
Ricki Dunlap (R) Winner
Trisha Murray (UAF)
RE-1J Ballot Issue 5A
School Bond Issue for a new High School for Montrose County School District: DEFEATED
Municipal Ballot Issue 2A
Increase Lodging Taxes in the City of Montrose from 0.9% up to 6% to fund childcare, right-of-way maintenance for streets, alleys, gutters, and sidewalks. PASSED
OURAY COUNTY
County Commissioner Race
Lynn Padgett (D) 55.2%
Michael Perkovich (R) 44.8%
STATE LEGISLATURE RACES
U.S. House District 3
Jeff Hurd (R) 50.04%
Adam Frisch (D) 46.8%
Colorado House District 58
Larry Don Suckla (R) 52.9%
Kathleen Curry (D) 47.1%
Colorado House District 54
Matt Soper (R) unopposed 100%
Colorado House District 55
Rick Taggart (R) unopposed 100%
State Senate District 5
Marc Catlin (R) 52.02%
Cole Buerger (D) 47.98%
State Senate District 6
Cleave Alan Simpson (R) 55.5%
Vivian Smotherman (D) 44.4%
STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES
Amendment G: Expanding the property tax exemption to include more veterans: PASSED
Amendment H: Creating an independent judicial discipline board: PASSED
Amendment I: Making first-degree murder a non-bailable offense: PASSED
Amendment J: Repealing a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage: PASSED
Amendment K: Earlier deadline to set the ballot: DEFEATED
Amendment 79: Protecting the right to an abortion in Colorado: PASSED
Amendment 80: Constitutional right to school choice: DEFEATED
Proposition 127: Ban on trophy hunting big cats: DEFEATED
Proposition 128: ‘Upping’ the parole eligibility for people convicted of violent crimes: PASSED
Proposition 129: Creating the position of Veterinary Professional Associate: PASSED
Proposition 130: $350 million in state funds for law enforcement: PASSED
Proposition 131: Rank-choice voting: DEFEATED
Proposition JJ: Allowing the state to keep all sports betting taxes: PASSED
Proposition KK: New excise tax on guns, gun parts, and ammo: PASSED