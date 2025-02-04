Grants from Opioid Settlement are now available

Grant money to the tune of up to $1.5 million dollars is now available for substance abuse, addiction and drug recovery programs in our region through Colorado’s Opioid Settlement.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with the chair and vice chair for the Southwest Colorado Opioid Regional Council (SWCORC), Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen and San Miguel Public Health Director Grace Franklin about the latest grant cycle for funding available on Feb 7.

Private groups, local governments, medical facilities and nonprofits can apply for the grant by going to swcorc.com. The grant cycle application opens February 7th and closes on March 7th.

