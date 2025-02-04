© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Grants from Opioid Settlement are now available

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published February 4, 2025 at 3:21 PM MST
KVNF

Grant money to the tune of up to $1.5 million dollars is now available for substance abuse, addiction and drug recovery programs in our region through Colorado’s Opioid Settlement.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with the chair and vice chair for the Southwest Colorado Opioid Regional Council (SWCORC), Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen and San Miguel Public Health Director Grace Franklin about the latest grant cycle for funding available on Feb 7.

Private groups, local governments, medical facilities and nonprofits can apply for the grant by going to swcorc.com. The grant cycle application opens February 7th and closes on March 7th.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
