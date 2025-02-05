© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Interview with Annie Gallegos, Delta County Human Services Director

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published February 5, 2025 at 10:44 AM MST

Montrose County’s Colorado Child Care Assistance Program is on an enrollment freeze due to a lack of State and Federal funding. They noted on their Facebook page that the change only affects new enrollments.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Annie Gallegos, Delta County’s Human Services Director, about the status of Delta County programs. More information can be found at Delta County Human Services.

Physical Address: 320 W. 5th St. Delta, CO 81416
Phone: 970-874-2030
Hours: Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
