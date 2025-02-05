Interview with Annie Gallegos, Delta County Human Services Director

Montrose County’s Colorado Child Care Assistance Program is on an enrollment freeze due to a lack of State and Federal funding. They noted on their Facebook page that the change only affects new enrollments.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Annie Gallegos, Delta County’s Human Services Director, about the status of Delta County programs. More information can be found at Delta County Human Services.

Physical Address: 320 W. 5th St. Delta, CO 81416

Phone: 970-874-2030

Hours: Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

