North Fork Miner's Trail pedestrian bridge becomes a reality

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published February 7, 2025 at 8:26 AM MST
Dan Quiqley, Buckhorn Engineering
1 of 7  — Dan_Quiqley02.png
Dan Quiqley, Buckhorn Engineering
Lisa Young / KVNF
Crews worked all day on Monday, February 3, 2025 to place the walking bridge over the North Fork of the Gunnison River
2 of 7  — Miner'sTrailBridgeSetting.jpg
Crews worked all day on Monday, February 3, 2025 to place the walking bridge over the North Fork of the Gunnison River
Lisa Young / KVNF
Wendell Koontz, Delta County District 3 Commissioner
3 of 7  — 01CommWendelKoontz.jpg
Wendell Koontz, Delta County District 3 Commissioner
Lisa Young / KVNF
CDOT's two lane bridge over the North Fork of the Gunnison River
4 of 7  — CDOTbridgeoverNFG.jpg
CDOT's two lane bridge over the North Fork of the Gunnison River
Lisa Young / KVNF
Jess Finnigan, The Nature Connection, and Amy Miller, North Fork High School Principal.
5 of 7  — JessF_AmyM02.jpg
Jess Finnigan, The Nature Connection, and Amy Miller, North Fork High School Principal.
Lisa Young / KVNF
North Fork Miner's Trail bridge placement
6 of 7  — SettingMiner'sBridge.jpg
North Fork Miner's Trail bridge placement
Lisa Young / KVNF
Cookies for the North Fork Miner's Trail bridge setting
7 of 7  — CookiesMinersBridge.jpg
Cookies for the North Fork Miner's Trail bridge setting
Lisa Young / KVNF

North Fork Miner’s Trail pedestrian bridge was placed on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The North Fork Miner’s Trail in Hotchkiss took a giant leap forward last week with the placement of the pedestrian bridge over the North Fork of the Gunnison River on the east side of the Delta County Fairgrounds.

The new walking bridge sits just west and parallel to CDOT’s two lane vehicle bridge on HWY 92 and will provide safe passage over the river to the high school and recreational opportunities.

Project engineer Dan Quiqley, Buckhorn Engineering out of Montrose, helped design the path and impressive bridge which set into place on Monday, February 3rd. Crews enjoyed an unusually warm day until afternoon clouds rolled in.

Wendell Koontz, Delta County District 3 Commissioner, said the project to place a pedestrian bridge over the river and provide a safe conduit between the town of Hotchkiss to North Fork High School and the Recreation District has been on the books for over 40 years.

Commissioner Koontz, who led most of the project, was quick to acknowledge community stakeholders and other partners who made the entire North Fork Miner’s Trail a reality. Among those partners in the North Fork are The Nature Connection and Delta County School District, represented primarily by North Fork High School.

Amy Miller, principal of North Fork High School. Miller said as part of the new trail a new outdoor shade structure for learning will be added as well as additional parking at the school. Jess Finnegan, executive director for The Nature Connection, shared her enthusiasm for the project and how the non-profit organization has contributed to the Miner’s Trail.

The project nearing its completion, has been rooted in an unwavering expectation that one day it would materialize. The anticipated opening of the North Fork Miner’s Trail is slated for mid to late March.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
