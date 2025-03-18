Spring time is also "ag burn season"

Ag producers across our region are busy preparing for the upcoming planting season. During this time, many participate in agricultural burning to manage crop residue, weeds, and even pests. However, those fires can get out of control. Delta County Emergency Manager Kris Stewart spoke with KVNF on what the community and ag producers need to keep in mind during the burn season.

"First and foremost, if you're new to the Delta County community, and you might not know this, but we don't require permits to conduct agricultural or open burning in Delta County like some other communities do nearby," said Stewart.

However, Delta County resolution 2024-02 which applies in the unincorporated areas requires ag producers to notify or call the Delta County burn line prior to igniting a ag burn.

"It's a 24-7 recorded line that's manned and dispatched and they check it throughout the day. That recording tells you if the weather conditions are safe for you to burn ditches, burn your fields, or if there's a red flag warning, high wind warning, or some other restrictions in place then you are not legally allowed to burn that day," said Stewart. "So first and foremost before you ever think about burning you need to call that burn line which is, the number is 970 399-2955 and follow the prompts given to you on that line. They'll tell you whether you're allowed to burn or not."

Stewart says if it is okay to burn, they'll ask you to leave your name, address, a callback number. This information helps the county in case someone calls in a complaint of a fire, dispatchers can get a hold of the farm and confirm whether they still have control of the fire or not and if they need to send out the fire department.

For community members it can be a bit confusing, if you're not used to this area, and all of a sudden you see multiple smoke plumes in the county wondering what's going on. When it comes to controlled burns within towns or cites, Stewart says its important to

check with your municipality or town if you live within town limits. They can tell you which fire restrictions apply.

"Regardless of where you live, always call the burn line to start," added Stewart.

There are a few things that are not legal to burn when you're doing burns this season. Such as, you cannot burn on a red flag day or high wind day because it puts people at risk and it makes it harder to put the fire out.

Also, ag burns cannot include trash, rubber, plastic, construction waste from building home or other construction or anything that creates black toxic smoke. The full list of prohibited materials is listed in Delta County resolution 2024-02 that's available on deltacountyco.gov You can also search for open burning regulations.

"Also, no burning and burn barrels. And if you're doing a bunch of brush clearing this spring and you're making large, what's called slash piles or big piles of dead trees and brush that you're clearing off your property. That actually requires a slash pile burning permit through Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. You can apply for that permit online through CDPHE's website," said Stewart.

Regulations for agricultural burning may vary from county to county, so please check with your sheriff's department or local municipality for what is required in your area.