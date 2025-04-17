© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local business community pushes back on Montrose Board of County Commissioner's recent actions

By Brody Wilson
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:25 PM MDT
Brody Wilson
Participants fill the meeting room of the Montrose Board of County Commissioners

Turmoil at the Montrose Board of County Commissioners came to a head this week - starting off with the resignations of the county's top three staff members. Then the commissioners canceled public comment during the Tuesday special session planned to appoint the interim replacements of the recently departed County Manager, County Attorney, and Assistant County Manager. KVNF caught up with two local business leaders outside the meeting where both had just delivered pointed, critical public comment.

KVNF caught up with Sandy Head of the Montrose Economic Development Corporation and Scott Stryker of Stryker Construction outside the Montrose Board of County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, April 16.

Both offered critical public comments regarding the two newest board members, Scott Mijares and Sean Pond, for their roles in the departure of the county's top staff members: County Manager Frank Rodriguez and County Attorney Marti Whitmore. Assistant County Manager Emily Tomlinson Sanchez also resigned amidst the tumult.

It's notable that Head and Stryker, whose organizations maintain working relationships with the county, still chose to offer this critical, very public feedback to the commissioners.

In the interview, both reveal that they did not act in isolation. Head had the full support of her board, and Stryker had the backing of his management team.

Please listen to hear these two leaders' perspectives.
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host.
