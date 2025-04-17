Local business community pushes back on Montrose Board of County Commissioner's recent actions

KVNF caught up with Sandy Head of the Montrose Economic Development Corporation and Scott Stryker of Stryker Construction outside the Montrose Board of County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, April 16.

Both offered critical public comments regarding the two newest board members, Scott Mijares and Sean Pond, for their roles in the departure of the county's top staff members: County Manager Frank Rodriguez and County Attorney Marti Whitmore. Assistant County Manager Emily Tomlinson Sanchez also resigned amidst the tumult.

It's notable that Head and Stryker, whose organizations maintain working relationships with the county, still chose to offer this critical, very public feedback to the commissioners.

In the interview, both reveal that they did not act in isolation. Head had the full support of her board, and Stryker had the backing of his management team.

Please listen to hear these two leaders' perspectives.