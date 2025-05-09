May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, over five million cases are diagnosed in the United States each year, making skin cancer America's most common cancer. The good news is it's also one of the most preventable cancers.

Spencer Hamner is a board-certified physician assistant specializing in dermatological care at Integrated Dermatology of Montrose.

LISA YOUNG: Can you tell us today what are some of the things that folks should keep in mind when it comes to preventing skin cancer?

SPENCER HAMNER: First of all, thank you, Lisa, for having me on. I really appreciate this. In Colorado, we have a special situation because we are at such a high altitude and so when we're looking at the risk of skin cancer, whether you're looking at yourself or your loved ones, we look at genetics first. If your mom or dad, aunt, uncle, brother, sister has had skin cancer previously, then that's something that's going to raise your level of awareness and concern for yourself to get your skin checked.

Overall exposure to the sun is another factor that people should be aware of. We kind of think of, well, I'm not in the sun now and I kind of stay out of the sun now. But most of our sun damage comes from zero to twenty years old. If we played outside and had a lot of fun when we were kids then that's a time that we need to reevaluate our risk factors or our risk for that skin cancer and get our skin checked.

YOUNG: I am curious about when it is time to check with a dermatologist. Are there certain signs that people should be looking for or aware of when it comes to something that could be a possible skin cancer?

HAMNDER: Sure. Usually what I try to say is look at your birthday candles. Those are the, biggest indicator for when you should get a skin check. Kind of tongue in cheek, but we, look at, look, getting a skin check. Usually we start to have those skin checks, again, based on your skin, your sun exposure and your family history. We look at getting a skin check in your 20s. Just kind of a once over and if the provider sees, you know, a concern or has a concern, then you may want to follow up more frequently.

A yearly skin check is what we recommend for patients. Again, based on what they have on their skin or sun exposure. So those are the things we kind of look for.

YOUNG: I know a lot of times folks will also see something on their skin that they're not sure about. That could be another indication that it'd be a good time to go in and talk to a dermatologist. And then, Spencer, you kind of mentioned it before about the genetics and kind of knowing the family history. Who is at a greater risk for skin cancer? Are there certain folks that typically would be dealing with skin cancer more than other folks?

HAMNER: Sure, if you have a lighter eye color, that would give your skin a little bit more damage out in the sun and if you're not very good at putting on sunscreen or wearing sun protective clothing then you want to get that skin check or get that changed. We usually strive to get people that have that lighter eye color. So those are the kind of people that want to get those skin checks probably earlier than, you know, in your twenties.

YOUNG: I think it's also worth mentioning that there are folks who maybe have gone through some kind of a surgery transplant, folks that are on anti-rejection medications. People like that also fall into a higher risk category because of the nature of the disease they have or medications. How often do you see something like that in the clinic?

HAMNER: Yes, that does play a factor in your skin exam. So if you are, if you are on a medication that suppresses your immune system, then you definitely want to get a skin check more frequently. Some patients that have had cancer, other parts of their body are on medications that can suppress their immune system or have had radiation or other medications that can augment. The damage that has been done and then the current damage that can be done in this high altitude that we live in here in Colorado.

YOUNG: And do you have any specific resources today that you might point people to who would like to maybe follow up?

HAMNER: There are websites. One of the ones that we kind of point people to because it has a great information is the American Academy of Dermatology. They have good background information that you can actually trust instead of just kind of Googling and hoping that you get on a good website.