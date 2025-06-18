© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Voices from Montrose PRIDE

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published June 18, 2025 at 10:51 AM MDT
Photos from Montrose Pride
Brody Wilson
Photos from Montrose Pride
Brody Wilson
Photos from Montrose Pride
Brody Wilson
Photos from Montrose Pride
Brody Wilson
Photos from Montrose Pride
Brody Wilson

KVNF attended the Pride Celebration in Montrose on June 7th and captured voices from some in attendance.

Montrose held it's Pride Celebration on June 7th. KVNF was in attendance and captured voices and the good vibes from the event.

KVNF Stories
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
