Robots roam Paonia streets

Nicki Poulos was in her second week as Paonia’s Public Works Director when she learned that the robots were about to show up.

“The little robots are out are doing an ADA compliance,” she said in an interview last week, “and I thought they weren't supposed to start till tomorrow. So that's what I told the public. And they were out today. And it caused a little stir. Kids are very interested. I had to talk to a few kids because they had blocked it off with their bikes and were taking videos of it.

“I told them, you’ve got to get out of their way. They think you're an obstacle. So I had to have them move their bikes. It's okay if you follow them, just don't get in front of them. But yeah, they're pretty cool. They look just like Wall-E.”

The information gathered by the robots is one tool used by consultants in assessing any shortfalls in complying with the American Disabilities Act. The study will pave the way for a grant to enable Paonia to meet the requirements.

“They’ve got eyes and everything,” Poulos said. “This morning they were on Fourth and Grand and one was headed up towards the park so I think they're starting, you know, going north to south. There were three of them in that area and they all just kind of took off from there.

“It's amazing technology but so interesting to see them in our little community, and that's why I tried to prepare everybody. I found out last Thursday that they were coming on, I thought this Tuesday-Wednesday. Turns out they were here Monday so it wasn't a lot of time, but that’s an ever evolving thing: how do we reach the public?”

Poulos served over the past year as Deputy Public Works Director. Now she supervises eight employees working with water, wastewater, parks, trash, and streets. She also oversees a variety of private contractors and grant projects. A hometown girl with a degree in sociology, she worked as a social worker and in the criminal justice system on the Front Range before returning to Paonia, where she got a job as an environmental engineer with the West Elk Mine. She is familiar with big machinery and big projects.

But robots? Not so much.

KVNF asked how long the robots will be in Paonia.

“Well, they were only supposed to be here two days, but I will say all this week, because it looks like they were struggling this morning,” she said.

Of course, if little boys block their way…

“Yeah, I was definitely like, oh no, no, no, no,” said Poulos. “Can't corral the robot!”

