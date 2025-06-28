Grand opening of the North Fork Miners Trail draws happy crowd

There was excitement in the air as folks gathered at the Delta County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 21 for the grand opening of the North Fork Miners Trail in Hotchkiss, Colorado.

The new walking trail coupled with the addition of the Flying Miners Disc Golf and a brand new children's playground area have turned the small county fairgrounds into a hub for the North Fork community and beyond.

KVNF’s Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony. Commissioner Koontz talked about the project spanning over 40 years of dreaming.

"I have been looking forward to this day for many, many years," said Koontz.

Koontz noted that the project was only made possible through generous donations and grants including Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO).

He also mentioned a number of local partners including Delta County staff members Lindsay Mitchell and Matt Jennings, Delta County School District, North Fork High School, The Nature Connection, the Town of Hotchkiss, North Fork Pool and Park Recreation District and the Western Slope Outdoor Alliance.

Koontz also offered his personal thanks to numerous land owners along the 1.25 mile trail who granted easements allowing the pedestrians and bike riders safe passage from the Delta County Fairgrounds to the North Fork High School area.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, KVNF spoke with Joyce and Doug Smith. The couple called the trail "the most beautiful thing" the town could receive.

Joyce said years ago that their son Alex would ask to ride his bike to the high school but was told it was "too dangerous."

Now, the Smith's and others can safely travel to the high school, pool and ball fields avoiding the dangerous vehicle bridge on Highway 92.

The trail winds its way from the fairgrounds up a slight incline on mostly concrete before turning to dirt near the bottom of "H" hill. Koontz said the concrete will be extended over the entire path and a donation from Delta - Montrose Electric will light some of the path.

The newly built trail provides walkers and bike riders the opportunity to either head to the high school or cross over to The Nature Connection, the North Fork Pool and Recreation area which includes youth soccer, softball and baseball fields. There is also a mountain bike trial heading up into the arid adobe hills near the pool.

Commissioner Koontz also highlighted the new 'farm themed' playground at the fairgrounds.

"When the playground went in, I had young moms come up to me and say that they finally have a place where they can meet and visit with each other and where their kids can play that is attractive and safe."

Commissioner Koontz also praised the talented artwork by Ira Houseweart on the new shade structure at the fairgrounds and the new walking bridge railing. The bridge which expands over the North Fork of the Gunnison River is a 204 foot free standing structure weighing in at 75 tons.

The cost of the North Fork Miners Trail came from two major grants from CDOT totaling $2.1 million dollars and roughly $600,000 came from GOCO. The remaining money for the trail came from various 'in-kind' donations including help from Consign Construction, Buckhorn Engineering, Applegate Engineering and many others.

The North Fork Miners Trail in Hotchkiss, Colorado is now open to the public.

