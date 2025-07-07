KVNF live re-mote from the 3rd Annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival
KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young is in the field for a special 'live broadcast' of the 3rd Annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival (2025)
Kimela Schlup / KVNF
Pilots gather under gray skies during the 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival (2025)
Lisa Young / KVNF
KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young anchors a special 'live broadcast' during the 3rd Annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival (2025)
Kimela Schlup / KVNF
An enthusiastic crowd awaits the lift off of the first balloon
Lisa Young / KVNF
Balloon flies overhead during the 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival (2025)
Lisa Young / KVNF
3rd Annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta, Colorado (2025)
Lisa Young / KVNF
KVNF joins the first ascension of the balloons
KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young joins Brody Wilson during Morning Edition for a special live remote broadcast during the 3rd Annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta, Colorado.
KVNF sponsored a tethered balloon ride on Friday and aired the soundtrack for the City of Delta Fireworks show from Confluence Park.