Dry conditions prompt additional fire patrols in Western Colorado

KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke recently with Kris Stewart, Delta County Emergency Manager.

Stewart reminded folks that much of Western Colorado remains under a Stage 1 Fire Restriction due to continued dry conditions. Stewart also highlighted the recent decision to begin fire patrols in the area.

He told KVNF that the county put out the notice of additional fire patrols on Delta County Emergency Management Facebook page on July 13, 2025.

"We put a notice on our Facebook page. The forest fire management officers recognize that resources are getting stretched extremely thin here (in) western Colorado, especially on the Montrose Interagency Dispatch Zone, because of the multiple fires that we have going here," said Stewart.

He said the patrols will look for any new lightning strikes or other fires that start on federal lands, on Forest Service or BLM or even on private land.

"The State, BLM and Forest Service put together a task force, what they're calling a surge strike task force of fire engines to patrol the West region, including Delta County, the Grand Mesa, up above Paonia, McClure pass, County route two, Hwy 65, the Kebler area and then towards Crawford and to remote areas that could be vulnerable to lightning strikes, so that we have quick response for initial attack on any fires that start. Because the last thing we need is another several thousand acre wildfire burning in Delta County," he said.

Stewart also encouraged Delta County residents to sign up for Delta County Alerts (Facebook) and to find critical wildfire information at Delta County website. Look for alerts and wildfire links on the page.