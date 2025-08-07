© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
West Slope Wildfire Season - 2025

Leroux Fire evacuees allowed to return home as fire threat decreases

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published August 7, 2025 at 12:27 PM MDT
Delta County Alerts Facebook
3100 Road near the fire remains closed to non-residents

Progress is being made on the Leroux Fire burning north of Hotchkiss. The fire was recently listed at roughly 180 acres with approximately 35 percent containment.

Steve Lipsher, spokesperson for the incident team spoke with KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young on current fire suppression efforts. As of Wednesday at noon, the fire evacuation zone was down-graded to ‘pre-evacuation' status and the evacuation check-in center in Hotchkiss has been closed

While evacuation status has changed, 3100 Road remains closed to those who do not live in the affected area.

With hot, dry days and low humidity, wild fires are becoming a daily event across the region. Lipsher said fire crews are taking a more agricultural approach to all fires to important values such as homes, watersheds and infrastructure.

Moving forward, Lipsher encouraged home owners to build a ‘defensible space’ with minimal vegetation to create a buffer.

Beyond taking care of property, Lipsher recommends that everyone keep an evacuation kit in their vehicle in case they are away from home and are evacuated.

or up to date fire information on the Western Slope, Lipsher recommended westslopefireinfo.com and inciweb.wildfire.gov will show wildfires in the entire United States.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
