Paonia Immigrant Protection Team offers support and training

With increasing pressure on the nation's immigrant population, several communities are developing immigration protection groups. One such group is now functioning in the North Fork Valley. KVNF caught up with Karen Good and Jenn Lukesh, two members of the Paonia Immigrant Protection Team. The two ladies are guiding the group that meets on Mondays at 4:30 p.m at The Learning Council.

LISA YOUNG: Karen, my first question is what is the Paonia Immigrant Protection Team?

KAREN GOOD: We're a group of people that are concerned about taking care of the immigrant community. We're one of about thirty different groups around the state. There's a Central Colorado Immigrant Protection Team group out of Denver that sends out weekly updates about things that are happening in the state that we share with our members. We have about eighty four people on our email list and about twenty that meet weekly at the hearth to plan activities and actions.

YOUNG: Karen, I'm just wondering and I think some of our listeners are, why is this particular group so important at this time?

GOOD: We have a strong immigrant community in our valley that really adds to the community. A lot of people that work in orchards and packing houses and doing construction. And we just feel strongly that they need to be supported and appreciated.

YOUNG: Jenn, we know that there have been a lot of ICE raids across the country. Can you tell us about anything that's happened here locally?

LUKESH: So far, most of that kind of activity has been not so much. Right in the North Fork Valley, there's been some activity towards Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. And we've heard about some activity in Delta in Montrose. And so we're wanting to make sure that anyone who has any question about what could happen if they encounter ICE that they know what their rights are.

YOUNG: Karen, tell me more about the training that's taking place during these group meetings.

GOOD: There's know your rights training, which helps people understand what the actual laws are. And we have a new law in Colorado which strengthens protections for all Colorado communities, regardless of immigration status, and ensures that state and local resources are not used for federal immigration enforcement. It reaffirms Coloradans rights to privacy, due process and access to services are fundamental. So really getting a better understanding of of what the law is and what the rights are. Some of us have also done a Colorado Rapid Response Confirmer training so if there is an ICE raid, we can go out to to document it and confirm what's happening and make sure that the law is being followed.

YOUNG: I think we're all aware of the misinformation that's been spread about our immigrants. I'd like for you to talk about that. And then some of the positive benefits of having immigrants in our communities.

GOOD: The immigrants really fuel our economy. Undocumented Coloradans in 2023 paid $571 million dollars in state local taxes and $1.1 billion in federal taxes. So they do contribute economically to our economy. Most immigrants are ineligible for federal public benefits such as welfare, food stamps, Medicaid. And most people coming to the U.S are coming here because of climate related catastrophes, wars, terrorism, persecution, gang activity. And there's no evidence that they were prisoners in their country of origin. They fill a lot of labor shortages that are really important. So there's just a lot of misinformation out there that we feel it's really important to set straight.

YONG: Does the Paonia Immigrant Protection Team promote protest or get involved with protest?

GOOD: We share information about protests that are happening, but it's up to each individual if they want to participate. So like the No Kings Day.... and writing letters to our representatives to ask for support. We get information out to people about what's happening statewide in terms of immigration policy.

YOUNG: Jenn, circling back to some of your training, how do you teach the group to handle ICE raids?

LUKESH: We've done some some role playing so we feel more prepared if we get a call that requires us to go out and and offer that support.

YOUNG: So if you did get called out to an ICE raid, what type of activities would you actually get involved with?

LUKESH: We would try to document what was happening, maybe taking photos or videos. We would ask the law enforcement officers if they have warrants and what agency they're coming from. We might remind the people that are being questioned about what their rights are.

YOUNG: I've heard that when groups show up for an ice raid, there could be a different outcome. Can you tell me a little bit about that, Jenn?

LUKESH: I think there have been situations where people were detained and because there were people recording and paying attention, people were able to be released. And that's why it's just so important that we're all paying attention.

The group will have a booth at Mountain Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 28. You can also reach out to them at paoniaipt@gmail.com.