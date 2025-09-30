© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Making Mental Health Care Affordable on the Western Slope Tri-County Health Network's Mental Health Scholarships

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published September 30, 2025 at 9:16 AM MDT
Mount Sneffels North of Telluride
Brody Wilson
Mount Sneffels North of Telluride

Tri-County Health Network, based in Telluride, is helping residents across Delta, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties access counseling they can afford. Behavioral Health Services Coordinator Ariana Sites explains how two funds — one county-specific and one regional — are breaking down cost barriers to mental health care.

Tri-County Health Network (TCHN) runs programs that make mental health care more affordable across the region. Ina conversation with Brody Wilson in Studio M in Montrose Ariana Sites, Behavioral Health Services Coordinator, outlined two initiatives.

First, the San Miguel Behavioral Health Fund, which is available to anyone who lives or works in San Miguel County. “…we traditionally have our San Miguel Behavioral Health Fund, which is offered to anyone who lives or works in San Miguel County. And that is for six sessions at $110 each. We also have a youth fund for children whose parents live or work there,” Sites said.

Applications are straightforward. “…applications are simple. We don’t ask for insurance. We don’t contact your employer. We just need to confirm residency or employment in San Miguel County. Once approved, you can start counseling almost immediately,” she explained.

The second initiative, the Recovery Access Fund, includes most of the KVNF listening area. “…it is offered in Delta, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. And it’s for financial assistance that removes the cost barrier for those in need of substance use and recovery counseling specifically. The first six sessions are free, and depending on income, another six can be covered as well,” Sites said.

Confidentiality is central. “…we protect all personal health information through HIPAA guidelines. We don’t share it with employers, with family members, with anyone outside of your provider. It’s completely private and safe,” Sites emphasized.

Funding for the Recovery Access Fund comes from opioid settlement dollars. Sites explained, “…they acknowledge the need for accessible substance use treatment in rural Colorado. And while we know that there can be barriers like transportation, stigma, and affordability, we are hoping to close that gap and create more sustainable supportive systems.”

For those ready to get started, applications can be completed online, on paper, or over the phone. “…we’ve tried to make the application as straightforward as possible. It’s one page. We ask a few questions, and then you’re approved. We can connect you directly with providers so you can begin counseling right away,” Sites said.

Together, these programs reduce cost barriers and bring counseling within reach for thousands of residents in KVNF’s listening area.
KVNF Stories
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson