Making Mental Health Care Affordable on the Western Slope Tri-County Health Network's Mental Health Scholarships

Tri-County Health Network (TCHN) runs programs that make mental health care more affordable across the region. Ina conversation with Brody Wilson in Studio M in Montrose Ariana Sites, Behavioral Health Services Coordinator, outlined two initiatives.

First, the San Miguel Behavioral Health Fund, which is available to anyone who lives or works in San Miguel County. “…we traditionally have our San Miguel Behavioral Health Fund, which is offered to anyone who lives or works in San Miguel County. And that is for six sessions at $110 each. We also have a youth fund for children whose parents live or work there,” Sites said.

Applications are straightforward. “…applications are simple. We don’t ask for insurance. We don’t contact your employer. We just need to confirm residency or employment in San Miguel County. Once approved, you can start counseling almost immediately,” she explained.

The second initiative, the Recovery Access Fund, includes most of the KVNF listening area. “…it is offered in Delta, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. And it’s for financial assistance that removes the cost barrier for those in need of substance use and recovery counseling specifically. The first six sessions are free, and depending on income, another six can be covered as well,” Sites said.

Confidentiality is central. “…we protect all personal health information through HIPAA guidelines. We don’t share it with employers, with family members, with anyone outside of your provider. It’s completely private and safe,” Sites emphasized.

Funding for the Recovery Access Fund comes from opioid settlement dollars. Sites explained, “…they acknowledge the need for accessible substance use treatment in rural Colorado. And while we know that there can be barriers like transportation, stigma, and affordability, we are hoping to close that gap and create more sustainable supportive systems.”

For those ready to get started, applications can be completed online, on paper, or over the phone. “…we’ve tried to make the application as straightforward as possible. It’s one page. We ask a few questions, and then you’re approved. We can connect you directly with providers so you can begin counseling right away,” Sites said.

Together, these programs reduce cost barriers and bring counseling within reach for thousands of residents in KVNF’s listening area.

