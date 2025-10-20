No Kings 2.0 in Paonia, Colorado
Lady Liberty and Uncle Sam make an appearance at the No Kings 2.0 rally at Paonia, Colorado
Rally attendees speak out on why they are protesting the current Trump Administration
Upwards of 300 to 400 persons attended the No Kings 2.0 rally and march held at the Paonia Town Park on Saturday, October 18, 2025.
KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with a number of attendees about why they chose to gather and protest the current policies of the Trump Administration.
SPEAKERS IN ORDER WITH TIMESTAMP
DELTA COUNTY DEMOCRATS: (00:37:00)
SUSAN IN COSTUME AS RUTH BADER GINSBURG: (00:3:35)
CAITLIN AND CHILD: (00:5:06)
DOROTHY: (00:6:11:00)
EZEKIEL: (00:6:39:00)
BRONWEN: (00:7:12:00)
THE MECKS: (00:813:00)
ROBERT: (00:9:34:00)
NORTH FORK INDIVISIBLE: (00:11:40)