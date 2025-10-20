© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
89.1 FM signal will be down for routine maintenance Saturday from 3pm to 5pm. Sorry for the inconvenience. Stream uninterrupted here at kvnf.org

No Kings 2.0 in Paonia, Colorado

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:33 PM MDT
Rally attendees speak out on why they are protesting the current Trump Administration

Upwards of 300 to 400 persons attended the No Kings 2.0 rally and march held at the Paonia Town Park on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with a number of attendees about why they chose to gather and protest the current policies of the Trump Administration.

SPEAKERS IN ORDER WITH TIMESTAMP

DELTA COUNTY DEMOCRATS: (00:37:00)

SUSAN IN COSTUME AS RUTH BADER GINSBURG: (00:3:35)

CAITLIN AND CHILD: (00:5:06)

DOROTHY: (00:6:11:00)

EZEKIEL: (00:6:39:00)

BRONWEN: (00:7:12:00)

THE MECKS: (00:813:00)

ROBERT: (00:9:34:00)

NORTH FORK INDIVISIBLE: (00:11:40)
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
