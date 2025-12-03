Paonia Literary Project: Building Community Through Books and Belonging

The Paonia Literary Project is a new nonprofit growing out of the energy, creativity, and community spirit of Paonia Books. What began as free writing classes and monthly author events has evolved into a deeper mission: expanding book access and creating welcoming spaces where people in the North Fork Valley can gather around stories.

At its core, the project focuses on two big goals. The first is community connection—offering author talks, intimate workshops, and literary gatherings that invite people to slow down and share space with one another. The second is book access. Research shows that children who grow up with books in the home experience profound benefits in language, imagination, and confidence. Yet only half of American children own a book. In response, the Paonia Literary Project hosts book giveaways at schools, clinics, and even the local rodeo, putting hundreds of free books directly into kids’ hands.

Program and Events Coordinator Taya Jay is also helping launch “social events for introverts,” including a silent AV Club and bring-your-own-book community reading nights—gentle ways for people to be together without pressure.

With growing partnerships and a clear sense of purpose, the Paonia Literary Project is helping stories take root in the North Fork Valley, one gathering and one book at a time.

