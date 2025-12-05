© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Roots of Renewal Conference boasts new name, same great program

Published December 5, 2025 at 12:17 PM MST
Roots of Renewal takes place January 23- 24 in Montrose

Winter time is a great time for agricultural conferences. Joining KVNF’s Farm Friday is Penelope Powell, planning chair for the Roots of Renewal Conference and executive director for Valley Food Partnership, on the big event taking place next month.

The annual conference is made possible by a collaboration with Colorado Regenerative Network, Colorado State University, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Shavano Conservation District and Valley Food Partnership.
