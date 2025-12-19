FARM FRIDAY: Part 1: The potential impact to hemp producers

Last week we heard a report from KLZR’s Stefanie Seer on how potential changes to federal hemp regulations could affect the $28 billion dollar industry. Today we go local with comments from an organic farmer in the North Fork Valley whose business could also be impacted if the bill goes into effect.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we visit with Jon Orlando, owner of Rock n’ Roots in Paonia, about the possible changes to the hemp industry affecting producers across the nation. The changes were snuck into the federal funding bill that helped congress re-open the federal government after the latest shutdown.

We’ll have more on this story during next week’s Farm Friday.

