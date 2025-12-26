Delta County receives state grant for its probation consolidation project

Delta County was recently awarded a grant from the Colorado Judicial Department for its 2026 Probation Consolidation and Modernization Project. The $335,000 grant will be combined with $80,000 from the county to renovate the old City of Delta Police Department at 215 W. 5th Street.

Getting the needed funds from the state involved a team effort with Fuller making a ten minute presentation in Denver. Work at the location also known as the “Blue Roof Building,” will create a centralized probation facility within the county’s justice complex.

Currently probation staff and services have been spread across multiple small, aging locations creating challenges for staff safety, client confidentiality, accessibility, and coordination with the courts. There are 513 individuals in the county receiving probationary services with a total of 638 cases.

The county’s ‘shovel ready project’ will only require interior changes with the top priority of bringing the facility into ADA compliance by installing an ADA restroom and replacing two interior steps with a ramp. Other construction includes enlarging several offices and placing an emergency exit on the building’s west side.

Money for the remodel comes in the form of a reimbursement style grant. Next steps for the county include finalizing the plan with the approval of the States Judicial Architect, and then placing the project out for bids.

Grant funds are available beginning January 1st 2026 and ending on December 31st, giving the county one year to complete the project. Fuller says he expects remodeling work on the “Blue Roof Building” to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

