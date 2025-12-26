© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Hemp harvested this fall dries in the drying shed at Fields of Glory near Paonia, Colorado
Hemp industry threated by changes in the federal funding bill

FARM FRIDAY: Part 2: The potential impact to hemp producers

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published December 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
Steve Schauer, owner of Fields of Glory
Lisa Young
KVNF
Steve Schauer, owner of Fields of Glory

Changes to hemp regulations in the federal funding bill could have a devastating impact on area producers and small businesses

Last week, on KVNF’s Farm Friday we spoke with Jon Orlando, owner of Rock n’ Roots in Paonia, about how potential changes to federal hemp regulations could affect the billion dollar industry. Today we hear from Steve Schauer, owner of Fields of Glory, who raises hemp in the North Fork Valley about how his business could also be impacted if the bill goes into effect.

Schauer learned about the bill from an article written by Kentucky legislator Rand Paul who voiced his concerns that the new regulations could be the death of typical CBD products. Paul is voicing opposition to fellow Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell who supports the stringent regulations despite initially supporting hemp.

Schauer believes the current push back on CBD products is a result of those who are mixing synthetics with hemp to get people high.

Many are speculating about who is behind the legislation. Some believe the backers are lobbyists representing the alcohol, marijuana or big pharmaceutical companies who are in competition with hemp products. Regardless of who is backing the changes Schauer says the bill, as it stands, would have a detrimental effect on the industry.

The hemp grower called the news of the funding bill,’ the ‘darkest day ever '’ but pointed to the recent change in the Trump administration's stance on marijuana as a ray of hope. By moving marijuana from a Schedule I to Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act more funding for research will be available for both marijuana and CBD products, something Schauer says will help validate much of the hemp industry.

For now, the North Fork hemp grower and producer of CBD products says he’s prepared to wait and see what happens next. In light of recent events, however, he’s been debating whether to plant a crop next spring or lean on surplus of hemp oil to ride out the storm.

If the federal funding bill remains the same, the changes could be a death blow to Schauer's small hemp business on the Western Slope. Of course the outcome for Colorado hemp growers is largely dependent on how the state decides to react to the new federal hemp regulations.

As in the instance of marijuana, the state has historically gone on its own way. Moving forward, the North Fork farmer says he’s following the issue closely and recommends that anyone who produces hemp or uses CBD products contact their legislators.
Lisa Young
Lisa Young

Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a "Colorado native after six years of age." Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
