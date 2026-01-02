Two non-profits receive grants to help youth enjoy nature

Two non-profits in our listening area were recently awarded Outdoor Equity Grants from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Friends of Youth and Nature - Hotchkiss - $75,000 and The Nature Connection - Delta - was awarded just under $100,000.

CPW dolled out $2 million in Outdoor Equity Grants funded through the Colorado Lottery this round. Money goes to support organizations that break down barriers to Colorado’s outdoors and create inclusive opportunities for youth and families to take part in education, conservation and job training opportunities in the outdoors.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Abram Herman, executive director for Friends of Youth and Nature, and Jess Finnigan, executive director for The Nature Connection, about how they plan to utilize the grants in our region.