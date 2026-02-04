ICE takes Montrose man from attorney's car while leaving court

Alida Soileau, a criminal defense attorney based in Montrose, gave her client a ride after he was sentenced in open court on Tuesday. When she saw lights and heard sirens, she assumed the vehicles in her rearview mirror needed to get around her and pulled over. ICE agents came to the passenger side of her car, and arrested the client. According to Soileau, the agents did not ask her or the client for their names or identification.

Soileau says the agents provided her with a warrant that had been signed by an administrative agent, rather than a judge, which is not legally valid in Colorado. She also explains that a Colorado law prevents ICE from arresting individuals coming to or from court.

Soileau also spoke to the impact ICE arrests have on individuals taking accountability in criminal courts. Her client is unable to follow the court's orders, given that he is now in ICE custody.

KVNF will continue reporting on this story and on ICE activity in the region in the coming weeks.