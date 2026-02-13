KVNF Farm Friday attends the 2026 Roots of Renewal Conference

The 2026 Roots of Renewal Conference took place in January at the Montrose Pavilion Events Center in Montrose. The annual two-day agricultural event focused on soil health, regenerative practices and business management.

This year's event hosted by the Valley Food Partnership, Colorado Regenerative Network, Colorado State University, Shavano Conservation District and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union featured daily keynote speakers, break out sessions, and numerous ag related vendors.

KVNF Farm Friday attended this year's event with KVNF's Brody Wilson conducting several interviews including Penelope Powell, chair for the event's planning committee and Friday's keynote speaker Glenn Elzinga from Idaho.

