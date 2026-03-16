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Where Rodeo And Ski Town Culture Collide: Skijoring in Ridgway

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
Olivia Holtzman, Piper Crabtree on their horses waiting to pull their skiers at San Juan Skijoring in Ridgway, CO.
Brody Wilson
Olivia Holtzman, Piper Crabtree on their horses waiting to pull their skiers at San Juan Skijoring in Ridgway, CO.

San Juan Skijoring brought horses, skiers, snowboarders and thousands of spectators to Ridgway this winter. KVNF’s Brody Wilson caught up with young competitors, riders and organizers to hear what keeps this Mountain West tradition charging ahead.

Each winter in Ridgway, the fairgrounds turns into one of the most unusual and energetic celebrations of Western culture on Colorado’s Western Slope.

San Juan Skijoring blends ski town adrenaline with rodeo grit. Horses sprint down a snowy course while skiers and snowboarders hang onto a tow rope behind them, racing through sharp turns and over jumps. For spectators, it is part competition, part community gathering, and part winter spectacle.

KVNF spoke with young competitors, riders and organizers at this year’s event, which took place January 9 through 11.

The younger skijoring competitors described the sport in simple terms: a horse, a rope, a skier or snowboarder, and enough speed to make things exciting. They said junior jumps are modest, but the jumps in the pro division are much bigger, including a gap jump wide enough to clear a Toyota Tacoma.

For the kids taking part, the appeal seemed obvious. They talked about the fun of being pulled by a horse, flying over jumps and feeling the rush of adrenaline.

Adult competitors said skijoring attracts people from many backgrounds. Some come from horse culture. Others come from ski towns or action sports. The horses vary too. Riders said quarter horses are common, while thoroughbreds can have an advantage on longer courses like Ridgway’s.

Organizer Sarah Smedsrud said the event draws about 110 individual competitors and an estimated 5,000 spectators over the weekend. She said it takes months of work to put on and runs on a budget of about $160,000, with more than $52,000 paid out to competitors.

What stands out most is the shared excitement. The horses are eager. The riders are ready. The skiers hold on. And the crowd loves every minute of it.
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Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson