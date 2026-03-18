TEDx style event this weekend in the KVNF Community Room

A new health and wellness event is coming to Paonia this weekend.

The Love Yourself Health X Summit will take place Sunday, March 22nd, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. in the KVNF community room. Organizer Vasi Smith says the idea grew out of a conversation with a local personal trainer about creating an event that could help people feel more motivated around their health.

Smith told KVNF the goal is to connect people with some of the practitioners already working in the North Fork Valley and to create a space where people can learn more about wellness in a proactive way.

The event will begin with a screening of the film Food Matters. After a short break, speakers will give talks, followed by a question and answer session. Healthy snacks will also be available.

Among the speakers is Gwendolyn Diaz, an ayurvedic doctor and integrative medicine provider. She says the event matters in part because healthcare access can be limited in the North Fork Valley.

“We don’t have access to a lot of facilities,” Diaz said. “So having enough practitioners in this valley to be able to help where we can find health prevention at its finest is what we do here.”

Another speaker, naturopathic doctor Hannah Edmond, plans to talk about the connection between the microbiome, the nervous system, and the brain.

Smith says the summit is meant for anyone who could use “some TLC” around their health and wellness. She says many people put off caring for themselves until a problem becomes more serious.

Organizers say they hope the event gives people a chance to learn, ask questions, and explore different approaches to health in one place.

The Love Yourself Health X Summit runs Sunday, March 22nd, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the KVNF community room in Paonia.