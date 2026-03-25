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Why are fawns in southeastern Utah dying at such high rates?

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published March 25, 2026 at 1:34 PM MDT
Young bucks in Colorado
Brody Wilson
Young bucks in Colorado

From Emily Arnsten, KZMU Moab Community Radio

KZMU's Emily Arnsten reports on the concerning rates of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) just across the boarder from KVNF's listening area.

In southeastern Utah, mule deer fawns are dying at unusually high rates, and researchers are trying to understand why. A collaborative study in the La Sal and San Juan mountains has found signs that Chronic Wasting Disease may be affecting deer much earlier in life than previously thought, possibly even before birth. As infection rates climb in the Moab area, scientists say the disease could be playing a growing role in the region’s struggling deer populations.
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